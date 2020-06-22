Dennis Brant Whitaker, 39, of Leitchfield, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Leitchfield.



Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Whitaker; children, Kelsey and Kolt Brantley Whitaker; stepson, Joseph Wyatt Miller; and his parents, Rick and Anna Whitaker.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Joy in Leitchfield with burial in New Hope-Sadler Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

