Dennis M. Schroader, 50, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1969, in Beaver Dam, the son of Roger and Carol Salings Schroader.
He is survived by his three children, Jordan Schroader (Alanna) and Linsey Decker (Chris), both of Leitchfield, and Colin Baize of Rockfield; four grandchildren, Emma, Dalanie, Rowan and Hudson; three brothers, Dale Schroader (Tina), David Schroader (Susan) and Daniel Schroader (Patty), all of Horse Branch; and one sister, Renee Fentress (Jack) of Falls of Rough. He is also survived by his fiancé, Brenda Parks of Caneyville.
Private services were held Saturday, May 23. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.