The Rev. Denvard Ray Decker (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
The Rev. Denvard Ray Decker, 82, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Embry Decker; five sons, Stephen Decker (Mary Ann) of Oklahoma, Joey Decker (Lorma), Michael Decker (Wilda) and Jeff Decker (Tina), all of Leitchfield, and Terry Decker (Cindy) of Clarkson; and one daughter, Lorie Holderman (Danny) of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Geneva Logsdon Decker.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bill Newton Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made in at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019
