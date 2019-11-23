Denver Curtis England, 84, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Mary England of Florida; one son, Steve England of Arizona; two daughters, Darlene Kaye Piccoli of Arizona and Denise Lynne Barrett of Short Creek; and one stepson, Gary Blakely (Diane) of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Garnet Payton England.
At his request, cremation was chosen with no services.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019