Devin Michael Coon, 18, of Olaton, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.He was a student at Grayson County High School, where he was first trumpet player in the Cougar Marching Band. He had also enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps , and was set to begin his service after graduation.Survivors include his parents, David Keith and Christina Lynn Boyd Coon; three brothers, Joe Coon, Nick Coon and David Coon; three sisters, Abby Coon, Brooklyn Coon and Alexis Coon; and his maternal grandparents, Peggy and David Gaines and Larry Boyd.The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.Visitation is from noon until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.