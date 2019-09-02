Devin Michael Coon, 18, of Olaton, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was a student at Grayson County High School, where he was first trumpet player in the Cougar Marching Band. He had also enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was set to begin his service after graduation.
Survivors include his parents, David Keith and Christina Lynn Boyd Coon; three brothers, Joe Coon, Nick Coon and David Coon; three sisters, Abby Coon, Brooklyn Coon and Alexis Coon; and his maternal grandparents, Peggy and David Gaines and Larry Boyd.
The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Visitation is from noon until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 3, 2019