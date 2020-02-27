Don Jeremy Jaggers, 64, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Anita "Tootsie" Johnston Jaggers; and children, Elizabeth Jaggers Logsdon, Jeremy Brandon Jaggers (Brooke) and Madyson Jaggers Hazelwood, all of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Granville and Illa Lucille Chambers Jaggers.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020