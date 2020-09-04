1/
Dona Frances Spencer
1935 - 2020
Dona Frances Spencer, 84, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Hardin County to the late Charlie and Alice Williams Jaggers. She was a member of Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, a retired sewing machine operator from Phar Shar and a homemaker.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Washington Spencer; and three brothers, Edward, James and Kenneth Jaggers.

She is survived by two children, Rebecca (Scotty) Logsdon of Clarkson and Rondell Spencer of Big Clifty; two grandchildren, Eric (Renne) Logsdon of Clarkson and Shon (Chip) Newton of Leitchfield; five great-grandchildren, Chase Logsdon, Chasis McConnell, Samantha (Tyler) Beauchamp, Corie (Adam) Fields and Clay Newton; two great-great-grandchildren, James Reed Hatcher and Owen Russell Beauchamp; a brother, William Robert Jaggers of Louisville; and a sister, Elizabeth Sanders of Upton.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Randell Kessinger and Bro. Kevin Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
