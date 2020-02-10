Donald Embry, 80, of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Palm Bay.
He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Eck and Grady Johnson Embry.
Mr. Embry was the retired owner and operator of Embry's Furniture in Leitchfield.
He is survived by one son, Greg Embry; one daughter, Trudy Embry Thornton; two granddaughters, Charity Ivy and Allison Embry; one grandson, Alexander Embry Thornton; two great-grandsons, Jaxon Ivy and Noah Ivy; and one sister, June Bradshaw.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watkinsollerfh.com
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020