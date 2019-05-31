Donnie Evelyn Webb, 93, of Houstonville, formerly of Caneyville, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in Harrodsburg. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Abbott-Rutledge (Bill) and Carolyn Sue Webb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester McKinley Webb; and her parents, John and Bessie Baize Payton.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Layman Memorial Gardens in Caneyville.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019