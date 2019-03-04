Doris Haynes, 88, of Harned, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Haynes (Sue), Kenny Haynes (Rhonda) and Barry Haynes (Diane Staton), all of Harned; and one daughter, Belinda Haynes (Michael Young) of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Haynes; and her parents, Wilbur and Nannie Lee Horsley Butler.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial is in Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ephesus Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Freedom Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019