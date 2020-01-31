Doris Jean Pharris, 88, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her son, Mike Pharris (Rose).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Osco Pharris; and her parents, Clifton and Lillie Mae Seaton Willis.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Leitchfield First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday, at the church.
Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.watkinsollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020