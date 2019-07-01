Dorothy Fay Duncan Campbell, 63, of Yeaman, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Yeaman Road.
Survivors include one daughter, Angela Plank; three grandchildren, Josh, Duncan and Olivia; one brother, Bedford Duncan; six sisters, Hattie Duggins, Stella Niece, Jewel Sarroco, Betty Boggass, Opal Hayse and Mary Prater; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Leora Hayes Duncan; four sisters, Martha Hayse, Lucy Duncan, Barbara Johnson and Shirley Davis; and five brothers, Russell Duncan, Arvin Duncan, Orvill Duncan, Hubert Duncan and Mike Duncan.
There was no funeral. She was laid to rest on the forest floor at the Forensic Anthropology Center (the Body Farm) at the University of Tennessee.
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019