Dorothy Harrell, 90, of Short Creek, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in El Paso, Ill., the daughter of the late Ernest and Hallie Litsey Stone.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, W.L. Harrell, and a sister, Virginia Armstrong Carter.
She is survived by one son, Darrell Harrell (Kim) of Leitchfield; one daughter, Donna Vincent (Shannon) of Alvaton; four grandchildren, Melissa Harrell-Nepi, Nichole Higdon, Tyler Harrell and Emily Drake; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Gertrude Stone of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; and special relatives, Carter and Delores Harrell.
Her sweet, loving spirit will remain with her family and friends, and she will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. She was an active charter member of Short Creek United Methodist Church and was a member of the Short Creek Homemakers Club and the Grayson County Cattlemen's Association. She also enjoyed her work on the farm, as a teacher in the classroom and the local voter precinct polls as well as reading, quilting and crocheting.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Short Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Tom Baxter, 113 S. Main St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, or the Gideons.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in El Paso, Ill., the daughter of the late Ernest and Hallie Litsey Stone.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, W.L. Harrell, and a sister, Virginia Armstrong Carter.
She is survived by one son, Darrell Harrell (Kim) of Leitchfield; one daughter, Donna Vincent (Shannon) of Alvaton; four grandchildren, Melissa Harrell-Nepi, Nichole Higdon, Tyler Harrell and Emily Drake; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Gertrude Stone of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; and special relatives, Carter and Delores Harrell.
Her sweet, loving spirit will remain with her family and friends, and she will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. She was an active charter member of Short Creek United Methodist Church and was a member of the Short Creek Homemakers Club and the Grayson County Cattlemen's Association. She also enjoyed her work on the farm, as a teacher in the classroom and the local voter precinct polls as well as reading, quilting and crocheting.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Short Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Tom Baxter, 113 S. Main St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, or the Gideons.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.