Obituary





Survivors include her sons, Thurston Green (Betty) and Danny Green (Dianna), both of Louisville.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Berthel L. Green; a daughter, Dianna Green; and her parents, Harve and Emma Jane Bradley Newton.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Vol Layman Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at



306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

270-259-4061

