Dorothy Mercer, 86, of Leitchfield, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Mercer (Vickie) and Keith Mercer (Melissa), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Mercer; two sons, Barry Mercer and Steve Mercer; and her parents, Paul Butler and Mae Butler Langley.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Duff Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019