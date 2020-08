Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Wilson, 89, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.



Survivors include one son, Bobby Wilson; three daughters, Carolene Wilson, Vera Honaker and Sheila Wilson; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial in Neafus Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

