Dorsey Ray Newton, 78, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Newton; one son, Greg Newton of Leitchfield; and three daughters, Valerie Meredith (William) of Leitchfield and Kimberly Newton and Chandra Glenn, both of Bowling Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Olvie Stewart Newton.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at South Union General Baptist Church. Burial is in the South Union Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019