Earl Lee Day, 50, of Leitchfield, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Iris Lenean Day; his children, Sarah Nunn (Dustin) and Seth Day; and his parents, Earl and Shirley Day.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at McGrew General Baptist Church in Anneta. Burial is in the McGrew Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019