Earl M. Mitchell
1947 - 2020
Earl M. Mitchell, 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Earl was born in Pensacola, Florida, to Earl Moore Mitchell and Gladys Mitchell on Jan. 25, 1947. He graduated from Southern High School in Louisville and enlisted in the United States Armed Forces upon graduation. He served his country for 22 years (Sergeant First Class (E7)) and was employed by Local 94 Operating Engineers of New York City for several years.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Mitchell; his second wife, Maryann Mitchell; and his daughter, Laura Mitchell.

Earl is survived by his children, Marc Mitchell, Cheryl Mitchell and James Micolo; his siblings, Valerie Roberts and Lisa Hawkins; his grandchildren, Diane Wilson, Hannah Mitchell and Benjamin Mitchell, nieces and nephews, Ronnie, Mitchell, Jamie, Jillian, Jessica, Jennifer and Charity; great nieces and great nephews Caiden, Jace, Evelyn, and Logan; and friends.

Earl was a quiet, caring, good-natured person who was very generous, helpful to those in need and loved by all.

Visitation is from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

Published in The Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins-Oller Funeral Home
301 N. Main Street
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4115
