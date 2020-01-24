Edith Florence Stinson, 80, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Lester Harris, Steve Greg Harris (Tammie) and Earl Thomas Harris (Lynn); and two daughters, Donna Marie Kiper Bratcher (Ronnie) and Melissa Gail Casey (Darnall).
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Edward Harris and Bernard Stinson; one daughter, Shirley Ann Harris; and her parents, Lester and Mary Kathleen Cummings Lacefield.
The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial is in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 25, 2020