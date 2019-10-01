Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Elizabeth Rainey Pence. View Sign Service Information Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield 306 West Main St. P O Box 90 Leitchfield , KY 42755 (270)-259-4061 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born on June 9, 1925, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Millard and Nova Hart Rainey and stepmother Isabell Rainey.



She was a retired cook for the George H. Goodman Elementary School, who enjoyed bird watching and cooking. She was a former member of the Big Clifty Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the College View Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.



She is survived by her children, Norman Pence (Juanita) of Taylorsville, Mickey Edwards (Duke) of Big Clifty, Judy Marchbanks (Jesse) of Pitttsboro, Indiana, and Kathy Crawford (Bill) of Leitchfield; seven grandchildren, Eric Pence (Kim), Michael Pence (Millie), Michelle Earnhart (Eric), Alan Edwards (Judy), Deana Paden (Eddie), Bryan Edwards (Marie) and Sarah Mizell (Eric); 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Rainey (Brenda); five sisters, Helen Clemons, Margie Duvall (Raymond), Imogene Harrison (Marcus), Gail Spencer (Felton) and Sue Clark; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; two brothers, Charles Rainey and Holmes Rainey; and two sisters, Nellie Hodge and Reba Matthews.



The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Eddie Paden officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at



