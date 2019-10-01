Edna Elizabeth Rainey Pence, 94, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 9, 1925, in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Millard and Nova Hart Rainey and stepmother Isabell Rainey.
She was a retired cook for the George H. Goodman Elementary School, who enjoyed bird watching and cooking. She was a former member of the Big Clifty Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the College View Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.
She is survived by her children, Norman Pence (Juanita) of Taylorsville, Mickey Edwards (Duke) of Big Clifty, Judy Marchbanks (Jesse) of Pitttsboro, Indiana, and Kathy Crawford (Bill) of Leitchfield; seven grandchildren, Eric Pence (Kim), Michael Pence (Millie), Michelle Earnhart (Eric), Alan Edwards (Judy), Deana Paden (Eddie), Bryan Edwards (Marie) and Sarah Mizell (Eric); 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Rainey (Brenda); five sisters, Helen Clemons, Margie Duvall (Raymond), Imogene Harrison (Marcus), Gail Spencer (Felton) and Sue Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; two brothers, Charles Rainey and Holmes Rainey; and two sisters, Nellie Hodge and Reba Matthews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Eddie Paden officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019