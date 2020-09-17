1/
Edna Grace Miller Grace Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna Grace Miller's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Grace Miller, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Butler, Indiana, a member of the Shriners and formerly worked at Bryan Custom Plastics factory. She was a very loving and caring person and was a strong believer in God.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cleo Elroy Jack; second husband, Harry Hutchinson; a daughter, Donna Marie Jack; and her parents, Jay Ross Thompson and Carrie Marie Marks Thompson.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Cleo Jack (Julia), David Lee Jack (Myra) and Ricky Lamar Jack; two sisters, Donna Morrow and Virginia Chard; seven grandchildren, Michael, Mandy, Mark, Eric, Elroy, Janet and Aaron; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Gerril, Jordan, Daisy, Misty, Troy, Chad and Carter; and three great-great-grandchildren, Chris, Zach and Easton.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved