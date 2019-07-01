Edward Franklin, 79, of Clarkson, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Kirk Meyers Franklin; one daughter, Amy Allen (Michael); and one son, Kelly Franklin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl Kelly and Katherine Fulkerson Franklin.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Little Clifty United Methodist Church in Big Clifty. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until time of services Friday at the church.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Franklin's memory are requested to Little Clifty United Methodist Church or Hosparus.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019