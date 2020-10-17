Edward Roger Fentress, 87, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Emma "Hillis" Stone Fentress; two sons, Roger Kent Fentress and John Edward Fentress; two stepsons, Randy Langley and Rudolph Langley; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

