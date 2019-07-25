Elaine Decker, 80, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Everett Decker; and five children, Kendall Decker (Tammy), Carol Logsdon (Rickey), Sandy Glenn (Stephen), Mary Robinson (Bruce) and Toby Decker (Angie).
She was preceded in death by one son, Wendell Winchell; and her parents, Howard and Ersley McStoots King.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Bill Newton Cemetery in Blowtown.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019