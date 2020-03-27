Elizabeth Ann "Sissie" Saltsman, 72, of Leitchfield, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie Saltsman; and three daughters, Lisa Decker (Bobby), Teresa Nichols (Wes) and Wendy Saltsman, all of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Saltsman; and her parents, Carl and Dora Cook Davis.
Funeral services were private.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 28, 2020