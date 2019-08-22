Elizabeth Irene Cain, 80, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Clarkson, the daughter of the late Gifford and Maggie Leona McGrew Skaggs.
She was a retired quality inspector at Vermont American who was a UK fan, enjoyed playing solitaire and yard work. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society.
She is survived by her children, Monica Riley (David) of Leitchfield, Michael Alvey of Seattle, Wash., Dee Dee Johnston (Michael) of Breckinridge County, Melanie Crawford (Kevin) of Clarkson, and Sidney Alvey (Dora) of Leitchfield; two stepsons, Ronnie Cain of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Dennis Cain of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Beth Riley, Matthew (Ashlee) and Amber Johnston, Corey and Clint Alvey and Brent and Lisa Crawford; four great-grandchildren, Rilee Jo and Hannah Penner, Sydney Alexis and Sterling Capri Alvey; one brother, Hilary Skaggs of New Haven; one sister, Emily Cannon of Clarkson; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Ubald Alvey and Junior Cain; and two brothers, Ernest Thomas Skaggs and George Roy Skaggs.
The funeral mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield, with the Rev. Tony Bickett officiating. Burial is in the St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the rosary recited at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Joseph Altar Society.
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019