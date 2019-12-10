Elizabeth Kay Fleener, 67, of Short Creek, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1952, in Louisville, the daughter of the late Edward and Freda Embry Pharris.
She was a housewife who enjoyed crafts, flowers, and gardening, and loved walking her dog. She was a member of the Yeaman Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Fleener of Short Creek; her son, Marcus A. Fleener of Short Creek; two brothers, Gary and Philip Pharris; three sisters, Audrey Woodcock, Mary Ellen Lee and Lisa Smith; two special aunts, Emily Juve and Betty Wilson; eight nieces and nephews; and her two best friends, Deloris Mercer and Judy Keith.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald "Red Bone" Pharris.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Darryl Glenn and Brother Paul Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019