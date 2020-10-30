Elizabeth Lasley, 91, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



Survivors include her daughters, Lana Whobrey of Owensboro and Sherry Gawarecki of Wake Forest, North Carolina; a son, Jeff Whobrey of Leitchfield; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three stepchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store