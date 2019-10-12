Elizabeth W. Pullen, 82, of Eastview, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include one son, Paul Pullen (Sharon); and one daughter, Rebecca Jo Pullen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Pullen; one daughter, Nancy Leah Faller; and her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Watson.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Chapel in Leitchfield. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation is after 3 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019