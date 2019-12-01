Ella Stevenson (1921 - 2019)
Ella Stevenson, 97, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one son, Cecil Stevenson (Margie) of Leitchfield;
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo Stevenson; one son, Harold Dean Stevenson; and her parents, James and Maude Browning Poteet.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 2, 2019
