Elmer Ray Carter, 98, passed away on Saturday, Aug, 1, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas.
He was born May 24, 1922, to Lewis and Bertha Bozarth Carter in Concord, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Vivian, and by his parents, Lewis and Bertha Carter; four brothers, William Thomas, Herbert, Fred and Arlie Carter; and four sisters, Sarah Lucretia and Shellie Carter, Marie Kiper and Mary Kiper.
Ray was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army, First Armored Division beginning in August 1940, and participated in World War II campaigns in North Africa and Italy including Tunisia, Anzio, Rome and Po Valley. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in July 1945.
He was called to the ministry at age 36 and received a Bachelor of Divinity from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Pineville, Ky., and a Master of Divinity from Luther Rice Seminary. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1960 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Grayson County, Kentucky. He served as pastor of churches in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan before retiring in 1987 to Leitchfield, Kentucky. He and Vivian moved to Georgetown, Texas, in 2006 to be near their daughter and family. He resided for 12 years at the Wesleyan at Estrella Independent Living until 2018, and then at Sedro Trail Assisted Living, and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. After retiring, he became an award-winning needlepoint artist, receiving numerous awards and recognitions.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice Lindsey and husband, Royce; three grandchildren, Brian Lindsey and wife, Marcie, Brett Lindsey and wife ,Diane, and Julie Brown and husband, Jim; 11 great-grandchildren; Katie and husband David Nezat, Reagan Lindsey and wife Becca, Michael Lindsey and wife, Elizabeth, Kristen, Kaila, Hannah and Sarah Lindsey, and Jessica, Lauren, Matthew, and Mark Brown; five great-great-grandchildren, Samuel Masiel, Carter, Braylee and Madelyn Lindsey and Samuel Nezat; three sisters, Nora Bell, Dora Carter and Dorotha Morrison of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the current pandemic restrictions, there will be a private family burial with a memorial celebration to be planned when conditions permit.
The family would like to especially thank all the wonderful staff and management at Sedro Trail Assisted Living for their loving care.
