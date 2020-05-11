Elsie Lorene Raymer, 95, of Caneyville, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include two grandsons, Shannon Raymer Jr. of Caneyville and Shane Raymer of Wichita, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Raymer; her second husband, Claude Hack; one son, Shannon Raymer Sr.; and her parents, Sol and Mae Stinson Anderson.
Private funeral services will be held. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2020