Elta Christine Dennis
Elta Christine Dennis, 80, of Leitchfield died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, William F. Dennis; one daughter, Wendy Gay Frazier;, two sons, Timmy Ray Dennis and Justin Leon Hawkins; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday at Mt. Hebron Full Gospel Church in Leitchfield with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and resumes at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday at the church.

Published in The Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Morris Family Homes, Caneyville Memorial Chapel
