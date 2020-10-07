Elta Christine Dennis, 80, of Leitchfield died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, William F. Dennis; one daughter, Wendy Gay Frazier;, two sons, Timmy Ray Dennis and Justin Leon Hawkins; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday at Mt. Hebron Full Gospel Church in Leitchfield with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and resumes at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday at the church.

