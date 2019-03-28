Elton Harville, 79, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Harville; and four sons, Elton Wayne Harville Jr., Curtis Harville, Jeffrey Bishop and Isaiah Harville.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Harville; and his parents, Elton and Gladys Mae Harrison Harville.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Clearview Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen.
Visitation is from noon until time of services Saturday at the church.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gideon's International.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019