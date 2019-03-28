Obituary



Survivors include his wife, Kathy Harville; and four sons, Elton Wayne Harville Jr., Curtis Harville, Jeffrey Bishop and Isaiah Harville.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Harville; and his parents, Elton and Gladys Mae Harrison Harville.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Clearview Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen.

Visitation is from noon until time of services Saturday at the church.

Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Gideon's International.

Condolences may be made at



306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

Funeral Home Details

