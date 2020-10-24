Emily C. Anderson Stinson, 86, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 ,at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care.



She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many.



She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Russellville, the daughter of Runey A. and Birdee D. Anderson.



She is survived by two sons, Eric Stinson (Jill) of Richmond and Christopher Stinson (Chad) of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Dixie Rueff (Steve) of Louisville and Robin Morgan (Eric) of Chandler, Arizona. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) and Samuel Rueff, Abigail Zieger, Kyle, Kelsey and Joshua (Olivia) Stinson and Emily Gayles (Andre); and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Camden Rueff and Oaklynn Jobe.



She will be buried beside her beloved husband, Robert, in Deweese Cemetery at Pine Knob. Because of COVID concerns, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

