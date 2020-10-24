1/1
Emily C. Anderson Stinson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily C. Anderson Stinson, 86, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 ,at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many.

She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Russellville, the daughter of Runey A. and Birdee D. Anderson.

She is survived by two sons, Eric Stinson (Jill) of Richmond and Christopher Stinson (Chad) of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Dixie Rueff (Steve) of Louisville and Robin Morgan (Eric) of Chandler, Arizona. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) and Samuel Rueff, Abigail Zieger, Kyle, Kelsey and Joshua (Olivia) Stinson and Emily Gayles (Andre); and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Camden Rueff and Oaklynn Jobe.

She will be buried beside her beloved husband, Robert, in Deweese Cemetery at Pine Knob. Because of COVID concerns, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved