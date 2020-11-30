Emma G. Jackson, 63, of Clarkson, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Grayson County native was born March 6, 1957, to the late Clarence and Temple Logsdon Meredith. She was married to her devoted husband of 45 years, Wally Jackson, who survives.
Emma retired from Clarkson Elementary. She was saved in revival on July 11, 1989, at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member. She kept the faith. Her heart's desire was to help the lost find the way and to be a true soldier and servant for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Louie, Bill and Gordon Meredith.
Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory, her daughter, Bridget Smith (Craig) of Clarkson; two grandsons, Dalton Layne Smith and Cole Smith; one great-grandson, Keylin; four brothers, Jerry Meredith, Farley Meredith (Jean), Lester Meredith (Brenda) and Bruce Meredith (Cathy); four sisters, Tenny Webb (Dale), Bonnie Haycraft (Ernest), Susie Decker (Robert) and Dixie Webb (Howard); one sister-in-law, Elaine Meredith; and a host of friends and family members who she loved.
Interment will be in Broadford Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Because of recent public health concerns and state mandates, all services will be private.
Arrangements were made by Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.