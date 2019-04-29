Send Flowers Obituary



Survivors include her siblings, Robert R. Bruce Sr., Margaret Douglas, Beatrice Douglas, James Bruce, John Bruce, Fay Dean and Raymond Bruce Sr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter T. Bruce Sr. and Mary G. White Bruce.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.

Emma Jo Bruce, 70, of Louisville, formerly of Leitchfield, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Rockford Manor in Louisville.

Survivors include her siblings, Robert R. Bruce Sr., Margaret Douglas, Beatrice Douglas, James Bruce, John Bruce, Fay Dean and Raymond Bruce Sr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter T. Bruce Sr. and Mary G. White Bruce.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.

