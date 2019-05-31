Emmett Lee Shaw (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emmett Lee Shaw, 69, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Shaw; and sons Jeremy Stevenson (Tabitha) and Jason Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Creed and Dorothy Young Shaw.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.