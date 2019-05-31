Emmett Lee Shaw, 69, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Shaw; and sons Jeremy Stevenson (Tabitha) and Jason Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Creed and Dorothy Young Shaw.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a Masonic service at 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019