Brother Eugene Robert Logsdon
1954 - 2020
Brother Eugene Robert Logsdon, 66, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Earl and Liza Bell Webb Logsdon.

He was a retired machine operator at Gates Rubber Company, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, working on cars and he loved attending church and was an ordained minister and a member of the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Logsdon; one son, Bryan Eugene Logsdon (Shelia) of Big Clifty; one daughter, Teresa Elaine Logsdon (Amy) of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Lainey and Elliott Risley; two brothers, Winfred Logsdon of Breckinridge County and Delbert Logsdon of Eastview; two sisters, Clara Bell Chambers and Pernie Whitaker, both of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Logsdon.

Private services will be at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Brother Chad Lashley and Brother Wayne Wells will be officiating. Burial will be in Broadway Cemetery.

Condolences may be made in the guestbook at dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
