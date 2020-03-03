Everett R. Hack, 96, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Grayson Nursing & Rehab Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his three daughters, Jane Gullett, Linda Lou Bailey and Barbara Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ailene Dockery Hack; and his parents, George Washington and Tennessee Mudd Hack.
A memorial service is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020