Everligh Kay Marie Embrey, 2½ months, daughter of Branden Embrey and Destiny Getchel of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Leitchfield.
She was born June 13, 2019, in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her parents; one brother, Dawson Embrey of Leitchfield; grandparents, Kelly and Shannon Fulkerson of Leitchfield; and grandmothers, Sheila Bland of Louisville and Rita Burkel (Tony) of Leitchfield.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation follows the service.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019