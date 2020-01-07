Farlie Logsdon, 75, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Logsdon of Cave City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alba and Irene Logsdon.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020