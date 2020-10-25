1/
Faye Kessinger
1946 - 2020
Faye Kessinger, 74, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Louisville.

She was born April 15, 1946, in Grayson County, the daughter of Jack & Marie White Grant. She and her husband, Trek, were owners of Salvage Grocery in Clarkson. She loved spending her leisure time traveling the world, reading books and enjoying time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Trek Kessinger, two children, Tracey Higdon (Charlie) and Darren Kessinger (Angela); three grandchildren, Bradley, Kristin and Taylor, two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Colson, four brothers, Danny Grant, Jeff Grant, Pat Grant and Todd Grant; and three sisters, Freda Manion, Marsha Grant and Kathy Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Duvall.

The funeral is at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25t, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest in Williams Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Faye in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.

Published in The Record from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
