Frances Ann "Granny" Smith, 78, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.



Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Rene Beach and Susan Elaine McCloud, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Walnut Hill Cemetery.



Visitation begins at noon Sunday at the funeral home.

