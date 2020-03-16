Frances Katherine Johnson, 79, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Springview Health & Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Mary Pierce, Betty Alcorn, Raymond Alcorn and Michael Alcorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordis and Martha Ann Duncan Hayes.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020