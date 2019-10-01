Frances Theodore Snyder, 88, of Millwood, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Millwood.
Survivors include her sons, James Snyder Jr. (Patricia) of Millwood, Barry Snyder (Shirley) of Leitchfield and Jonathan Snyder (Melissa) of Bowling Green; and her daughters, Elizabeth Roof of Millwood, Tona Lindsey (Jeffrey McDowell) of Leitchfield, Ada Nugent (Dennis) of Leitchfield and Sandra Carter of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Snyder; and her parents, William H. and Minnie Marie Pruitt Fox.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019