Francis "Fran" Howard Lazausky, 81, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Johnson Lazausky of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alice McGuire Lazausky.
A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.