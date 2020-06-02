Francis Howard "Fran" Lazausky
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Fran" Howard Lazausky, 81, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Johnson Lazausky of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alice McGuire Lazausky.
A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved