Frank M. Barnard, 76, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include two sons, Herbert Barnard and Frankie Barnard, both of Leitchfield; and one daughter, Rhonda Mitchell of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" Broughton Barnard; and his parents, Floyd Wade and Elizabeth Powell Barnard.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019