Gary Wayne Willis, 55, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1964, in Grayson County, the son of the late Noble and Elsie Pearl Smith Willis. He was a farmer and member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson.
Gary is survived by one sister, Dorothy Logsdon; two brothers, Wayne Willis and Alford Willis; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019